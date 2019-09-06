Mansfield, Kirkby and Sutton to receive £25m each in new government 'Town Deal'

A huge £25 million has been ringfenced by the government to be spent on projects boosting Kirkby, Sutton and Mansfield town centres.

The funds, which are being made available from the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, are part of a £2.6bn government 'Town Deal' scheme aimed at transforming 100 towns across the country.

Mansfield town centre.

Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby town centres will all individually receive the £25million figure, which will be set aside for councils and authorities to put forward bids - with any funding required for new projects being taken from the pots.

Communities, businesses and leaders will now join forces to draw up ambitious plans to transform their town’s economic growth prospects, with a focus on improved transport, broadband connectivity, skills and culture, to make sure towns get the full benefit of the cash.

It comes as regional development funds from the European Union look set to stop altogether once Brexit eventually happens, causing the government to find the shortfall to support our towns.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley, who now works as a parliamentary private secretary in the local government department, has welcomed the funds.

Kirkby town centre.

He said: "I am ecstatic with today’s news that Mansfield has successfully secured a £25m Town Deal! This is massive for our area and exactly what we’ve been campaigning for.

"When I became an MP, I committed to shouting up for the constituency because Mansfield and Warsop had been forgotten for too long.

"There's so much we need to do, and I am delighted that Government is taking action and giving our town the support it needs with this once-in-a-generation Town Deal.

"This is our chance to deliver on the key priorities that I’ve been working on since being elected: regenerating the high street, supporting new jobs and boosting our tourism plan to link up with Sherwood Forest.

Sutton town centre.

"It comes alongside the opportunity to get a further £25m in the Future High Streets Fund, where we're through to the final round.

"This £25m is a massive amount of money and will make the biggest difference to Mansfield and Warsop.”

Councillor Lee Anderson, Conservative parliamentary candidate for Ashfield, added: "“This is great news, after the initial disappointment of Ashfield first failed bid for the High Street Fund I made my voice heard at the very highest levels in government.

"I have recently met with the Prime Minister and several government ministers to advise them that our area is desperate for investment.

"It is great to see our government listening to our concerns the extra funding of up to £50m will no doubt be welcomed in Ashfield.

"This highlights the fact that this government is serious places like Ashfield."