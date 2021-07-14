Mansfield District Council planning applications . . . Are there any developments planned near you?

An application to convert former offices into ten assisted living apartments at Bromley Croft, Unit 1 Oxclose Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, was received on July 9.

An application for a two storey extension and a loft conversion at 66 Helmsley Road, Rainworth, was received on July 8.

An application for a single storey front extension at 15 Sheringham Drive, Mansfield, was received on July 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest planning application received by Mansfield District Council.

An application for two internally illuminated fascia signs at Evans Halshaw, Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield, was received on July 6.

An application for a single storey ground floor front extension, a ground floor roof reconfiguration and external material changes, at 43 Jenny Becketts Lane, Mansfield, was received on July 5.

An application for a detached garage at 61 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town, Mansfield, was received on July 5.

An application to demolish one pair of semi-detached houses and construct a new building and two new flats with car parking, at 116 Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, was received on July 5.

An application for a canopy to the shop front, a roof-mounted canopy exhaust and changes to the rear store at 105 Sherwood Street, Warsop, Mansfield, was received on July 5.

An application for a two storey front and single storey rear extensions at 22 Pinewood Drive, Mansfield, was received on July 5.

An application to demolish an existing porch and erect a new one at 3 West Bank Wynd, Mansfield, was received on July 9.

An application for an external platform lift for people with mobility needs at the front entrance of the Water Meadows, on Bath Street, Mansfield, was received on July 5.

Planning permission conditions to external lighting, parking, landscaping and deliveries for the erection of four buildings, incuding two restaurants, a drive-through, and a vehicle rental unit were resubmitted for a vacant plot of land to the south of Ransom Wood, northeast of the roundabout at A6191 and Sherwood Avenue, Mansfield, was received on July 5.