Mansfield Council’s plan to raise tax and close budget gap clears latest hurdle

Mansfield District Council’s planned annual budget – including a 2.99 per cent rise in its part of council tax bills for the year ahead – has cleared one of its final hurdles.

The draft budget for the coming financial year was discussed at a meeting of the council’s cabinet on Monday, January 27.

The Labour-run authority underwent a budget-setting process to plug a £2.2million gap in finances, which they say will be achieved by March 2028.

Coun Craig White (Lab), Deputy Mayor and Portfolio Holder for Corporate and Finance, presented the plans.

He said budget-setting will be done through a series of cost-saving initiatives to “balance financial stability” while “meeting the needs of residents”.

Coun Whitby said: “We have significantly improved our three-year financial projection, reducing the projected deficit by more than half, which strengthens our long-term financial stability.”

Under the council’s plan, there will be some money left over in housing, which allows for “vital investment” in council homes including “kitchen and bathroom upgrades, fire safety measures” and “energy efficiency improvements”.

Another programme will see investments in parks, leisure centres and housing.

Coun Whitby added: “We remain determined to deliver regeneration in the town centre, with significant funding to enhance public spaces, support businesses, reinforcing our ambition of creating a welcoming and vibrant place for residents and visitors.”

The Cabinet meeting discussed a public consultation which ran from September 16, until October 6, last year.

Responses asked for residents’ opinions on topics such as their preferred approach to balancing the council’s budget, and where they think funds should be allocated.

The council received more than 400 responses from residents, which identified community safety and waste collection as top priorities in the district.

According to the survey, 65 per cent of participants supported a charge increase for the Garden Waste, 44 per cent supported paying more per hour to park in Mansfield district, while 57 per cent are willing to accept a Council Tax increase of 2.99 per cent.

Coun Whitby added: “Feedback from our public consultation has been integral to shaping this plan. In response, these services have been protected and we have proposed a modest council tax to ensure we can maintain these services.”

The cabinet approved of all eight recommendations set out in the Medium Term Financial Plan 2025/26 to 2027/28.

This includes a council tax rise of 2.99 per cent for Mansfield Disitrict Council’s portion of annual bills from April, and social housing rent increase of 2.7 per cent, which will be sent to full council for approval.

Coun Whitby will present the financial plan at a full council meeting for final approval on Tuesday, February 4.

Final household council tax bills in Nottinghamshire include portions for either the county or city council, plus a district or borough council, and contributions for the police and fire services.

All these authorities are now setting rates for the year ahead, with final total bills known in March.