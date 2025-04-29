Mansfield Council to spend £500,000 on self-operating bin lorries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Council is to spend £500,000 on new self-operating bin lorries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors are meeting today (Tuesday) to approve plans to buy six new food waste collection vehicles costing £559,230.

The Terberg ORUS food waste collection vehicles are smaller than regular bin lorries and will be able to reach tighter streets in residential areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have a bin lift mechanism that can self-carry a bin’s contents into the back of the vehicle.

A Terberg Orus, similar to the models being bought by Mansfield Council to collect food waste. Photo: Terberg Matec UK

This means workers do not need to lift the bins to get them to empty.

They do not require a full crew, unlike a regular 26-tonne bin lorry, and can be operated by one driver.

The Terberg ORUS vehicles are built on chassis ranging from 3.5 tonnes to 7.5 tonnes.

It is not clear which model the council will be purchasing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as part of the Government’s new simpler recycling requirements, saying food waste must be collected from households weekly by 2027.

The costs of the bin lorries will be covered by a Government grant from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs.

The collected food waste will then be recycled through anaerobic digestion – a process which turns it into biogas and digestate.

Biogas is a form of renewable energy and digestate is a solid or liquid material rich in nutrients which can be used as a natural fertiliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Andrew Burgin (Lab), portfolio holder for environment & leisure said the smaller vehicles will also use less fuel and are ‘better for the environment’.

He continued: “We’re looking to approve the plans to order these bin lorries for food waste collections.

“They’ll be smaller than regular bin lorries and give us a better capacity to get to hard to reach areas.

“The main reason for this is so we have appropriate sized vehicles to deliver food waste collection services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is new legislation where all councils have got to offer food waste collection services weekly – and we have to deliver this service in 2027.

“It will give residents an option to dispose their food waste, which can then be taken to an anaerobic digester to be converted to fuel.

“We will be doing weekly food waste collections so we need a smaller vehicle.

“It’s not as expensive to run, uses less fuel and is better for the environment.”