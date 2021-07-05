Mansfield and Ashfield MPs respond to criticism over mineworkers pension scheme

The enquiry had called on the Government to agree to a fairer deal, alongside handing over an initial £1.2bn to former mineworkers.

Campaigner Mick Newton had said that he ‘expected better representation from our local MPs’ and that the government’s response highlights ‘a lack of influence from our MPs, who have not been listened to with any intent’.

Lee Anderson MP for Ashfield said: “I will do all I can to ensure us ex-miners get a fairer deal.

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield

"It’s unfair for people to say we have not done enough, when not one of the groups complaining have contacted me.

“In fact, I reached out to the local Union of Democratic Mineworkers myself, resulting in lengthy discussions on how to move forward.

"I have met with Trustees and with the Chancellor and Business Secretary as well as raising the issue in the House.

"I will continue to push for a fairer deal.”

Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield

Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield said: “I completely understand the frustration – I was one of the MPs that called for that inquiry in the first place so I think I’ve made my support for an improved deal very clear.

"This has been an issue that I’ve worked on since being elected, to represent the views of mineworkers across Mansfield.

“We now need to keep up momentum and look at what more we can do.

"It’s important to note that government hasn’t entirely closed this conversation, and I will be seeking further meetings with the Chancellor to continue to raise this issue.”

