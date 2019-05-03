LIVE: Mansfield's mayoral election - as it happens

The votes are being counted to decide who will be the next Mayor of Mansfield.

I'm live this morning at the Mansfield Mayoral Election at Mansfield Civic Centre where the votes are being counted.

The turnout has been announced as 24,128 out of an electorate of 81,076 which is 29.7%.

Today 36 positions for councillors and the mayor are set to be announced after yesterday's vote.

Unlike other areas, Mansfield and District also has a directly elected executive mayor, with mayor Kate Allsop’s four-year term coming to an end.

Mansfield District Council has been controlled by the Mansfield Independent Forum since May 2002.

The forum has 16 sitting councillors and the mayor, while Labour has 17, the Conservatives have one, and there are two Mansfield South Independents councillors.

Each council ward is under the First Past The Post voting system, while the Mayor is elected under the Second Ballot system, where the voter decides their first and second choice.

Contesting the Mayoral elections this year are:

Philip Shields, Independent:

Andy Abrahams, Labour Party:

Kate Allsop, Mansfield Independent Forum:

George Jabbour, The Conservative Party:

Steve Garner, Independent: