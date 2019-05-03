Live: At Mansfield District Council election results Mansfield Civic Centre Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Join us this evening as we cover the Mansfield District Council election results. The Miner's son has promised a 'fresh start' for the town after beating former Mayor Kate Allsop by 7930 votes to 7928. LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019: Former council leader says Labour's Brexit stance contributed to the party's poor showing in traditional heartland Bolsover LIVE: Ashfield District Council election - Ashfield Independents win landslide majority