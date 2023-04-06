List of candidates for Rainworth, Ollerton and Edwinstowe district council seats

The authority has 39 seats and is currently run by the Conservative Party, with Coun David Lloyd as the leader.

A total of 29 seats are currently held by the Conservatives, seven by Labour, two are Liberal Democrats and one is Independent.

The whole-council elections will take place next month on May 4, to elect members for the next four years.

The counting of the votes for the elections will take place at Newark Sports and Fitness Centre from 10am on Friday, May 5.

The council has 21 wards and 95 candidates have been nominated to contest the election for 2023.

A total of 37 candidates are Conservatives, 23 are representing the Labour Party, 17 candidates are Independents, five are Green Party, 10 are Liberal Democrats, one is from the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition and one is from Reform UK.

Selected wards include:

Bilsthorpe (one seat)

Rhona Holloway, of Kirklington Road, Bilsthorpe - Con;

Matt Kerry, of Mickledale Lane, Bilsthorpe – Lab.

Boughton (one)

Marc Steele, of Lidgett Lane, Edwinstowe – Lab;

Tim Wildgust, of Main Street, Kirton – Con.

Edwinstowe & Clipstone Ward (three)

Nigel Booth, of Old Station Yard, Occupation Lane, Edwinstowe – Con;

Anne Brooks, of Parkside Road, Edwinstowe – Lab;

Scott Carlton, of Fourth Avenue, Edwinstowe - Con;

Andrew Freeman, of Rufford Road, Edwinstowe – Lab;

Paul Peacock, of Parkside Road, Edwinstowe – Lab;

Rebecca Spademan, of Seventh Avenue, Clipstone – Con.

Farnsfield (one)

Robert Laughton, address in Newark & Sherwood district – Con;

Maurice Shakeshaft, of Branston Ave, Farnsfield – Lab.

Ollerton (three)

Alice Brazier, of Main Road, Boughton – Lab;

Lee Brazier, of Main Road, Boughton – Lab;

Kelly Fordham, of Fourth Avenue, Edwinstowe – Con;

Mike Pringle, of Walesby Lane, New Ollerton – Lab.

Rainworth North & Rufford (two)

Kirsty Denman, address in Newark & Sherwood district – TUSC;

Lois Fisher, address in Newark & Sherwood district – Con;

Sheila Greatrex-White, address in Newark & Sherwood district – Green;

Petra Harvey-Barker, of Fourth Avenue, Edwinstowe – Con;

Claire Penny, address in Newark & Sherwood district – Lab;

Linda Tift, of Diamond Avenue, Rainworth – Lab;

Carrie Young, address in Newark & Sherwood district – Ind.

Rainworth South & Blidworth (two)

Martin Atherton, of Oak Avenue, Blidworth – Ind;

Bill Bates, of Mansfield Road, Blidworth – Lab;

Gary Fisher, of Dale Lane, Blidworth – Con;

Edward Litchfield, of Belle Vue Lane, Blidworth – Ind;

Tom Smith, of Southwell Road East, Rainworth – Con;

Tina Thompson, of Haywood Oaks Lane, Blidworth – Ind;

Callam Walsh, address in Newark & Sherwood district – Lab.

Key:

Con – The Conservative Party;

Green – Green Party;

Ind – Independent;

Lab – Labour Party;

