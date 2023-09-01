The refurbishment of a grade II listed mill in Sutton has been completed by Ashfield District Council.

Lindley’s Windmill on Prospect Place, Sutton, is Ashfield’s last remaining mill out of the nine that were built across Sutton centuries ago. The windmill dates to 1823 and was in operation as a flour mill until 1895.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past seven weeks, the Council has replaced the flat roof for a conical roof to help prevent water damage, replaced the floor inside the mill, and cleaned the building to ensure the hidden gem can be preserved for years to come. There will be a new information board produced, detailing the history of the mills in Ashfield.

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllrs Dale Grounds, Jason Zadrozny, and Sarah Madigan with members of Sutton Heritage Society

There will be an open day for the public to visit the mill, details of which will be announced soon. Sutton Heritage Society who previously ran visits to the mill, will be facilitating public visits again.

Cllr Sarah Madigan, Ward Councillor for Leamington, said “We are over the moon with the restoration works to the windmill, it’s a very special and interesting historical building that we are lucky to have in Ashfield. We are proud to preserve it for future generations.”