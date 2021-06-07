Lee Anderson - clarification
In an article published on Chad’s website headlined Ashfield MP Lee Anderson criticised over stance on England's footballers 'taking the knee' and shared on our Facebook page on Monday, June 7, we incorrectly attributed comments written by Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith to Mr Anderson.
As soon as this was brought to our attention, we removed the story from our website and post from our Facebook page.
We would like to apologise to Mr Anderson for the error and any upset it may have caused.