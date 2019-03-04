Labour voters in East Midlands ‘overwhelmingly back’ Corbyn’s stance on People’s Vote

Nearly three quarters of Labour voters across the East Midlands back Jeremy Corbyn’s decision to now support a People’s Vote on Brexit, according to a YouGov opinion poll.

YouGov surveyed more than 5,000 people across the region who supported the Labour leader at the 2017 general election, asked whether they support his decision to back a ‘People’s Vote’ on Brexit.

The poll suggests that 74 per cent of voters surveyed say they support the party’s new policy, and more than a third of voters across the region - 34 per cent - say it makes them feel more favourable towards the party.

The poll also suggests that, if there was a People’s Vote on Brexit with a choice between staying in the EU or leaving on the terms negotiated by the Government, then Labour’s voters across the East Midlands would support staying in the EU by 78 to 22 per cent.

Liz Kendall, Labour MP for Leicester West and leading supporter of the People’s Vote campaign, said: “Jeremy Corbyn has done the right thing by backing a People’s Vote and this poll shows that the majority of Labour voters in our region back this decision.

“Labour voters in the East Midlands understand that Brexit will harm their livelihoods, job prospects, businesses and the NHS, and that the very reasons why people voted to leave in 2016 won’t be addressed by leaving the EU.”

Peter Kellner, the former President of YouGov, added: “The myth that Labour voters in the party’s heartlands favour Brexit is just that - a myth.

“Those who voted Labour in 2017 in the Midlands and North favoured Remain by two-to-one in 2016, support Remain by three-to-one today; and, if given a referendum choice between Remain and Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement, back Remain by four-to-one.

“That explains why such big majorities of these Labour voters want a new public vote and approve of Labour’s new policy.

“This survey also suggests that Labour’s heartland supporters are less hostile to immigration than is commonly thought.

“By four-to-one they say it is more important to be able to trade freely with the rest of Europe than to curb the number of people coming to settle in Britain.”