Labour say Nottinghamshire Council budget is 'salting the earth' ahead of next election

A meeting of council’s cabinet on February 8, approved budget proposals for 2024-25, which included spending £35.3 million of reserves and finding £16.3 million of ‘savings and efficiencies’, the majority of which to be delivered in future years.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con), council leader, said the council ‘was in a better position than most authorities’.

He added: “We are in the rare – if not unique – position of being able to set a balanced budget for the next two years despite a growing demand for services.”

Coun Kate Foale said the Tories were 'salting the earth' with their budget proposals. Photo: Submitted

Coun Bradley also previously promised that there would be no cuts to any services which directly affect residents.

Coun Kate Foale (Lab), Labour group leader, said: “Ben Bradley’s budget is salting the earth, by burning through council reserves and leaving the bulk of the £16.3 million pounds worth of cuts for a future administration to deliver after the county council elections in 2025.”

Coun Foale continued: “An additional £7m to invest in services is welcome, but it doesn’t come close to the underinvestment we’ve had from this Government, who continue to short-change and under-fund Nottinghamshire.”

“Last year we received £37m less in real terms when compared to other councils who deliver the same services.”

A presentation from council officers last year showed that Kent Council received £37.358m more in comparative funding than Nottinghamshire for high-needs children’s services in 2023-24.

And nearby Staffordshire Council received £13m more than Nottinghamshire, despite having fewer children aged two to 18 years-old.

Coun Foale: said: “If Ben Bradley truly believes his letter produced this money for councils overnight, then perhaps he should write another one asking where the rest of the missing £30m is for Nottinghamshire and when we will have a fair and sustainable funding deal for all councils from this Conservative Government?”