Labour’s new mayoral candidate to prioritise Warsop, leisure and housing if elected

Labour’s new mayoral candidate Councillor Sean McCallum says affordable housing, leisure and enfranchising Warsop residents are at the top of his list if elected in May.

Coun McCallum, who currently represents the Sherwood ward on Mansfield District Council, was elected by Mansfield’s Labour members ahead of fellow candidate Andy Abrahams.

McCallum, an ex-serviceman and veteran of the Iraq war and current Notts firefighter at Edwinstowe fire station, says he wants to address “housing issues” in Mansfield and feels that the Mansfield Independent Forum has “let the town down”.

He said: “The first thing I want to do is address Mansfield’s housing issue and build affordable housing - we have people struggling to afford a home and this is not acceptable.

“We have had years of the Independents and the town is in such a decline, I think we need a bit more compassion in local government.

“I also want to support the people in Warsop who I think have been disenfranchised over the years.

“I had a brief spell in Warsop as a firefighter and the parish has been asset stripped because the executive does not care about the area.

“The closing of Meden Sports was unacceptable and we cannot say that we want young people to grow up healthy when we simply move away their leisure facilities.

“Forcing people to travel to Mansfield for exercise is unfair, it is a long bus journey and not cheap and the fees at Mansfield Leisure Trust are sky high for them to afford - I may even look into making it more affordable.

“I have been a councillor for four years and as mayor I am sure I can make a positive difference to the town.

“As councillor and as mayor we meet some wonderful and interesting people and it is a great world to be involved in.”

Coun McCallum was elected as Labour’s mayoral candidate after the previous candidate Paul Bradshaw stepped down amidst “differences” with prospective parliamentary candidate Coun Sonya Ward.

He will go to the polls on May 2 against incumbent mayor Kate Allsop, Conservative candidate George Jabbour, and Mansfield South Independent Councillor Steve Garner.