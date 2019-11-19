Labour brings 'battle bus' to Mansfield in bid to 'oust Ben Bradley'

The Labour Party brought its battle bus to Mansfield in a bid to oust Conservative candidate Ben Bradley, with campaigners and the party chairman laying out some election pledges.

Party chairman Ian Lavery demanded Ben Bradley apologise “for the human misery that he and his fellow Tories have caused” when the bus arrived at the Towers on Monday (November 18), with Mr Lavery campaigning alongside Labour's candidate Councillor Sonya Ward.

Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery speaking at the Mansfield event.

On his visit, Mr Lavery met with Labour members and supporters who were collecting donations for a local foodbank, which is running low on supplies ahead of the Christmas period.

Speaking on the visit, he said: "The Tories should be ashamed that the cuts they supported have forced families here in Mansfield to use foodbanks.

"They’ve held our economy back and they’ve kept down wages. That’s why nearly 7,000 children here are living in poverty.

"Will Mr Bradley now apologise for the human misery that he and his fellow Tories have caused?

Ian Lavery and Councillor Sonya Ward.

“He’s got a majority of 1,000. But there are more than 12,000 people in Mansfield who won’t have to suffer being on Universal Credit if we kick him and the Tories out of government.

“Labour will scrap Universal Credit and zero-hours contracts, immediately make the minimum wage £10 an hour for workers aged 16 and over, and give all employees real rights at work from day one.”

Coun Ward, Labour's parliamentary candidate and council member for Bull Farm and Pleasley, added: "It’s equally heart-warming and distressing to see a huge pile of donations for a local foodbank, brought in by Labour members and supporters.

"Heart-warming, as we clearly see the generosity of the people of Mansfield, people that don’t want their neighbours and fellow residents of the town suffering.

"And yet this comes after appeal from foodbanks, who are desperately low on supplies, which shows again the huge demand for food parcels and demonstrates that far too many people in Mansfield are struggling."

Coun Ward will represent the Labour party on December 12 against Ben Bradley, of the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrat Sarah Brown, and Stephen Harvey and Sid Pepper - both independent candidates.