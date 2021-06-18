Kirkby organisation among almost 50 groups helped by Ashfield District Council during pandemic

More than £100,000 has been distributed to 45 groups and organisations to help support residents in need during the past 12 months.

It includes grants to food banks, providing a buddy service to help vulnerable residents with shopping and medication delivery, as well as offering advice to people suffering financially due to the pandemic.

Money from the district council’s grant schemes and Nottinghamshire County Council funding has seen money go to a number of organisations – one of which was Our Centre on Pond Street in Kirkby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Kier Barsby says the grants help groups like the food bank continue their 'amazing work'

The service provided vulnerable residents with weekly calls, shopping services, delivering medication, posting mail and liaising with family members who live out of area and were anxious about their relatives throughout the crisis.

Our Centre has been able to provide a vital service to vulnerable residents, alleviating much of the worry that came from lockdown – which led to 257 people directly benefiting from the grant.

Coun Kier Barsby, cabinet member for health and leisure at the district council, said the funding had played a major role in helping people receive the support they need.

“It is fantastic that the council has been able to support so many local community organisations over the past 12 months,” he said.

"These organisations are the backbone to our communities and during the pandemic they have been a lifeline to many across the district.

“Grant funding the council issues allows organisations, groups and volunteers to continue their amazing work.

"Whether it be support with food and shopping, housing and financial advice or providing welfare calls, this is vital support needed within our communities.

"Residents have found themselves in situations they have never been in before.

"Whether they need advice on debt or help feeding their families, the grant funding has meant that some of the most vulnerable in our districts have received the help and support they need.

"These organisations do a fantastic job and I am proud that grants provided by the council can help them continue in their amazing work.”