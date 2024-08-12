Kirkby housing estate approved despite residents objecting for nearly four years
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The plans, for land off Laburnum Avenue, were first submitted in 2020, and have finally received Ashfield Council’s approval.
It will see the construction of 38 homes, however some residents have shared concerns it would be ‘overcrowded’ and overlook nearby houses.
The plans have been revised over the development process, but there were still complaints during the latest round of consultation.
A South View resident said: “There is already an over-demand for GP services and the local feeder schools are oversubscribed.
"The development will create extra pressure on these services without extra funding.”
Leicester-based developer Nasims Ltd has scaled the application back from initial plans for 48 homes.
However, complaints have remained about how closely the development would border neighbouring streets.
One resident living adjacent to the site said he was ‘totally astounded that despite making numerous objections, one house is still positioned directly on our fence line and directly opposite our kitchen window’.
Concerns were also raised about creating an access on Mill Lane, which would be used by an estimated 80 vehicles.
One resident said: “As per our previous objections, we feel the proposed access to the site is on a fast stretch of Mill Lane. just past a sharp bend.
"This road is a rat run with many accidents over the years.
“Obviously this development will increase traffic levels on the lane and it will also involve the loss of the mature trees on the proposed site which will be a shame.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.