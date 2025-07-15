Kids' nursery needs permission for safety fence already up -- latest Mansfield plans

A popular day nursery in Mansfield is having to seek planning permission for a security fence it has already erected to keep its children safe.

The Little Toes nursery and Forest School, on the corner of Sutton Road and Sheepbridge Lane, put up the 1.8-metre high timber fence around most of its boundary.

However, it is now asking for official permission from Mansfield District Council via a retrospective planning application.

The nursery has hired the Cirencester-based annexe planning permission consultancy, NAPC Ltd, as its agent.

The Little Toes Day Nursery in Mansfield sits on the corner of Sutton Road and Sheepbridge Lane. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

In a statement, sent to the council, NAPC says: “The existing fence is intended to enhance the safety and security of the nursery, which is particularly important given the presence of young children.

“It is of an acceptable design and does not adversely impact surrounding properties. A small pedestrian gate has been incorporated to ensure convenient and safe access to the nursery for staff, parents and children.

"The fence enhances the functionality of the day nursery, supporting its continued use as a valued community facility.

"It provides additional screening and privacy to ensure the safety and welfare of the children is adequately maintained.”

The nursery, which opened last year, occupies a two-storey building that is surrounded by a mixture of commercial and residential properties.

It is one of four across the county run by Little Toes. Two others are in Nottingham, at Clifton and Bottesford, while the fourth is at North Muskham in Newark.

Little Toes, which encourages learning through play, is a family-run business that launched in 2017.

It says it has “a passion for providing exceptional childcare in a home-from-home setting” and “offers safe and nurturing surroundings for children aged from six weeks to five years”.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the application and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Wednesday, September 3.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council in recent days include these:

11 Freeby Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse – application for lawful development certificate for single-storey rear extension.

Plot 3, Fletchers Way, Forest Town – erection of 1.8-metre high boundary fence.

Warsop Fire Station, Church Street, Warsop – non-material amendment to planning application for single-storey extension. Slight alteration to positioning and size of extension and to door and window configuration, but no alteration in height of building.

District heating system boiler house, Newark Drive, Mansfield – prior notification of demolition of brick-built boiler house.

Millennium Green, Welbeck Road, Mansfield Woodhouse – work to nine trees and a hedge within conservation area.

27 West Bank Avenue, Mansfield – single-storey side extension.

33 Cotswold Grove, Mansfield – two-metre high boundary fence at side.

32 Broomhill Lane, Mansfield – ground-floor rear and side extension.

14 Reef Close, Warsop – detached outbuilding to be used as garden room/office.

Rosemary Centre, Union Street, Mansfield – discharge of condition relating to design management strategy for surface water drainage, with regard to plan to demolish the centre building and redevelop the site with two new buildings for retail, one new building for a food and drink takeaway, plus car parking and landscaping.

Interested residents can post their comments about any of the above plans by visiting the Mansfield Council website.