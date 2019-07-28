Jeremy Corbyn hints at plan to topple Boris Johnson during Sky News interview in Mansfield

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has hinted at a plan to topple Boris Johnson before the October Brexit deadline during a Sky News interview in Mansfield.

Speaking on Sophie Ridge on Sunday Mr Corbyn outlined plans to trigger a snap election before October 31, when the UK is expected to leave the European Union, in a bid to prevent a potential no-deal exit.

Jeremy Corbyn speaking with Sophie Ridge on a visit to Mansfield. Picture: Sky News.

The Labour leader was speaking following a meeting with party members in Mansfield where he supported calls for a summer holiday hunger fund - a campaign supported by the town's parliamentary candidate Councillor Sonya Ward.

During the interview with Sophie Ridge at the rally, Mr Corbyn outlined plans to trigger a vote of no confidence in the government in September, insisting Labour are "absolutely ready" for a general election and giving his support to Mansfield candidate Coun Ward.

He said: "Parliament goes back in September, and I think it's at that point we'll look at the situation there.

"But it's also up to the prime minister what he decides to do as well because if he's trying to take us out on a no-deal Brexit at the end of October, we'll oppose it.

"I guarantee this: we'll do everything to prevent a no-deal Brexit, we'll do everything to challenge this government and we'll do it at a time of our choosing."

He added that if Mr Johnson were change his approach, and call a general election himself, the Labour Party would vote with him to dissolve parliament because the "public deserve an election".

He said: "I've got my summer campaign plan in place, we've got most of our candidates selected in all our marginal constituencies.

"We have many other policy announcements, particularly the ones on the Green Industrial Revolution and the Green New Deal that we're putting forward, and working out more details on health and social care policies.

"But fundamentally it's about reducing inequality in Britain and about investing in good quality sustainable jobs for the future through the Green energy revolution."

Mr Corbyn held the unannounced meeting with Labour members behind closed doors, and your Chad was not invited along by the leader's office to discuss local issues.