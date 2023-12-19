Jason Zadrozny slams Michael Gove after he names and shames Ashfield Council for lack of local plan

Ashfield Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny has hit back at Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove after the minister criticised the authority for not having a local plan.

Mr Gove declared Ashfield as one of the ‘seven worst underperformers’ in terms of planning to support housebuilding – and threatened legal action if it doesn’t improve.

The council has been without a long-term housing plan for well over a decade, although it approved a draft in November.

Ministers require all councils with planning powers to draw up ‘local plan’ documents setting out areas earmarked for future developments.

Michael Gove (left) has criticised Ashfield Council, leading to an angry response from leader Jason Zadrozny. Photo: Other

Mr Gove gave Ashfield and other councils in the position three months to comply or face Government intervention.

The Ashfield Independents group scrapped the Labour group’s draft plan when it took control of the authority in 2018.

In response, Coun Zadrozny (Ind) criticised the Government for sending ‘mixed messages’ to councils over housing targets.

The Government had hoped to increase housebuilding through a new planning framework, but was forced to reduce its housing targets after heavy pressure from Conservative MPs.

Mr Gove said: “I’m taking steps to deal with underperformance in the planning system, and there is no greater failure than the failure to actually have a plan in place.

“I’m issuing a direction to seven of the worst authorities who have failed not just to adopt a plan but to submit one to examination since 2004.

“St Albans, Amber Valley, Ashfield, Medway, Uttlesford, Basildon and Castlepoint will all need to provide me with a plan within 12 weeks.

“Should they fail, I will consider further intervention to ensure a plan is put in place.”

But Coun Zadrozny responded: “Ashfield Council is well advanced with its government-enforced draft local housing plan, and it is currently out to public consultation on its final stage.

“The Government have been have changing their minds and sending mixed messages to councils for the last four chaotic years.

“They demand houses are built one week and then scrap their own housing plans the next.

“This is a complicated process, set entirely by the Tory Government, and we are following that to the letter.

“We also have the crazy situation where the Conservatives in Government demand houses are built on green belt only for their own MPs to oppose them.”

The draft local plan will be submitted to Government after the final round of consultation.

When cabinet approved the latest version in November, Coun Tom Hollis (Ash Ind), deputy leader, said: “When we took over the council, the draft local plan was controversial, ill-thought-out and a massive detriment to the area.

“It allowed developments like 300 homes on Ashland Road West, right next to Brierly Country Park.

"We lost that fight because of the local plan draft.

“I’m hoping this draft will protect green open spaces and create jobs.”

The new policy will allow local authorities to set lower housebuilding targets if they can argue it would change the character of an area or require building on greenbelt land.