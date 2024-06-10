Jason Zadrozny launches the People’s Manifesto for CHANGE

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Ashfield Independent Candidate Jason Zadrozny in July 4’s General Election has formally launched his ‘People’s Manifesto for Change’. Jason, also Leader of Ashfield District Council has thanked the thousands of residents who returned his Summer Survey for helping his team put together what he has called ‘The People’s Manifesto for CHANGE.’

Jason is the first Ashfield candidate in July’s election to launch his manifesto with protecting and enhancing the local NHS, making the area safer, protecting and enhancing our environment, recruiting more teachers and helping with the cost of living crisis amongst his top priorities. Jason has also launched his 3 point plan for the new MP to spearhead fixing the broken roads and pavements as a priority.

Jason Zadrozny has launched his Manifesto for Change.

Jason said, “Over the past few weeks, my Constituency Team and I have been analysing the thousands of returns from our Summer Survey. The number one complaint was the state of our broken roads and pavements which I why I have released a 3 point plan of how as the Ashfield MP, I will get to grips with the problem by fighting for a new minimum standard for road repairs and maintenance and forcing utility companies to co-ordinate work. Under my plans, responsibility for road repairs will be taken from Nottinghamshire County Council and be handed back to local councils like Ashfield and Mansfield. Just like they always use to be.

“My other key pledges include fighting for better access to GPs and writing off Labour’s local Kings Mill Hospital debt which costs us well over £1million a week. As your MP, I will also fight for a safer Ashfield and Mansfield. I am committed to fighting for an immediate return to community policing with more frontline officers.

“As your MP, I will continue to protect the green spaces we all hold so dear. I will fight for local housing targets to be scrapped. I am also committed to fighting for more teachers and support staff in our schools and will continue to fight for Universal Free School Meals, a campaign I have been running for over a year.

“The cost of living is also a huge concern, with thousands struggling to pay their bills. Residents have my assurance that I will fight with every breath in my body to improve living standards. I am also committed to scrapping additional charges on pre-payment meters and fighting for an increased windfall tax on energy companies to make household bills cheaper. I will also support ex-Mineworkers in their fight for Pension’s Justice and WASPI women.

Jason led the fight to reopen Ashfield Fire Station full-time.

“I’d like to thank the thousands of residents who have helped me put together our People’s Manifesto for Change. Since I became Leader of Ashfield District Council in 2018, we have turned our Council around. We are now the most successful in terms of attracting inward investment, bringing in jobs and increasing prosperity. We have dramatically improved parks, built council homes and leisure centres and are transforming Ashfield, including at its border with Mansfield.

“We have proved that being Independent doesn’t stop us delivering and we will turbo charge this if I become your new MP. Everyone knows this election is between Reform’s Lee Anderson and I – he wants to reduce public spending which will mean less money to spend on roads and privatise the NHS which will have massive ramifications in places like Ashfield and Mansfield. Labour’s candidate from Kettering can’t win and the one thing I agree with the Conservatives on is that voting for Reform helps Labour. This is especially true in places like Ashfield and Mansfield.”

JASON ZADROZNY’S ELECTION KEY PLEDGES:

HEALTHIER

Stopping the privatisation of the NHS is big priority of Jason.

Improving healthcare is one of Jason’s priorities. Our the past 14 years, our NHS has been mismanaged by the Tories. Despite promises, Kings Mill Hospital is still paying £1million a week in debt interest. This is because of the bad contract signed by the previous Labour Government.

1. Get the Kings Mill Hospital debt written off so that ALL resources our hospital gets goes on patient care.

2. Improve access to Dentists - it is a scandal that over 40% of Ashfield residents have no access to a dentist.

3. Jason will fight for more Doctors across Ashfield and Mansfield. Residents simply can’t get an appointment when they need one.

SAFER

As Leader of Ashfield District Council, Jason has invested in the Community Protection team to keep you safer. However, there is no substitute for real bobbies on the beat. This is something Jason will prioritise.

1. Reintroduce community policing across our area with more Bobbies on the Beat.

2. With Nottinghamshire Police being in ‘special measures’ due to poor performance - he will use his influence to improve local policing across the board.

3. Continue to make our streets safer with additional CCTV, he will close more alleyways and fight for extra resources to fight the off-road bikers.

GREENER

Jason will fight to scrap enforced housing targets from the Government. All local political parties want to build on the green fields we all hold dear. Jason will fight developers - just as he has always done.

1. Scrap housing targets that put our green belt at risk and continue to stand up to developers.

2. Introduce a law that planning applications larger than 100 houses CANNOT be passed unless there are enough Doctors, NHS dentists and there is enough school places.

3. Increase fines for fly-tipping and fight for a law that means that every residents has access to a recycling centre / tip within 20 minutes of their house.

FAMILIES

As the Leader of Ashfield District Council, Jason has transformed our parks, improved and built leisure centres and much more. As your MP, Jason will focus on improving educational attainment and life chances for all.

1. Increase school places to ensure that every parent has the best possible chance of getting their child into their first choice school.

2. Immediately roll out free school dinners at school across Ashfield and Mansfield.

3. Fight for the recruitment of hundreds of extra teachers across our area.

YOUR MONEY

With bills going up across the board, the cost of living is the biggest issue that residents face. More and more residents are turning to food banks just to makes ends meet. Everyone knows you can’t cook a healthy meal for just 30p and action, not soundbites are needed to deal with the problem.

1. Scrap the charges on pre-payment metres and fight for an increased windfall tax on energy companies to make energy bills cheaper.

2. Support the campaigns for Mineworker’s Pension Justice and WASPI women. Jason will also support the Pension’s Triple Lock ensuring a pay rise every year for our pensioners.