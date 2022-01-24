Nusrat Ghani said a government whip told her "Muslimness was raised as an issue".

The Conservative MP welcomed the inquiry, saying all she wanted was for the matter to be taken seriously.

Conservative Chief Whip and Sherwood MP Mark Spencer said the claims were completely false.

Mark Spencer MP

He said Ms Ghani was referring to him and that he considered her allegations to be defamatory.

Mr Johnson declined to say if the chief whip could stay in his job while the investigation was conducted.

He said: "This is something I take extremely seriously. We must wait and see what the investigation produces."