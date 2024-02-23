Independents say Tory claims of extra £4m for Nottinghamshire roads is really only £400,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Independents say the real figure is only £400,000 more than last year because the Tories had cut the roads budget by £3.6m from last year.

As a result, the Independents claim, the bulk of the extra £4m secured from the Government will be taken up replacing the moneny cut from last year’s roads budget – leaving a final total just £400,000 more than last year.

An email to the Independents, seen by your Chad, from a senior council officer, appears to confirm this.

Independent Alliance leader Coun Jason Zadrozny

It says: “The 2023-24 road maintenance and renewal programme totals £30.2m

"The 2024-25 proposed road maintenance and renewal programme totals £30.6m (£26.6m in the approved capital programme plus a further £4m as set out in paragraph 57 of the budget report to cabinet).”

Paragraph 57 of the cabinet budget report reads: “In addition to recent Government announcements on funding, the council will also set aside extra funding into our highway.

"Consequently, it is proposed that the council invests a further £4m in highways during 2024-25, over and above the contract inflation set out in Appendix A, to further improve the condition of roads across the county.”

But the Independents claim the Tories are trying to imply that this is £4m on top of the total £30.6m earmarked for roads this year, when they claim the reality is all but £400,000 of that £4m had been cut from the budget beforehand.

The Independents put forward an amendemt that proposed selling land at Toton Station that was intended for the now-scrapped HS2 northern leg project, which they said would raise an extra £20m to spend on repairing the county’s roads.

This was defeated, however, as Conservative and Labour councillors voted against it.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Independent Alliance leader, said: “Time and time again, the Conservatives announced that they were spending an extra £4m on fixing our broken roads and pavements.

"This is categorically not true.

"They reduced the road maintenance and renewal programme by £3.6m this year, compared to last year.

"They then announced £4m ‘extra’ – which means they are actually only spending £400,000 extra.

"They are misleading residents.

“The state of our broken roads and pavements is the biggest issue that residents contact us about.

"Nottinghamshire Council is responsible and people deserve honesty.

"I am calling for the Tories to set the record straight at the earliest opportunity.”

Speaking after the budget meeting, Coun Zadrozny added: “People will be disappointed that both the Conservative and Labour Parties couldn’t support selling land with no plan at Toton.

"We fought for an extra £20m to fix our roads and pavements.

"I am certain this will come back to bite the old political parties.”