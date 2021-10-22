Independent Tina Thompson wins council seat in Blidworth and Rainworth by-election

The by-election was called following the death of Labour councillor Kathleen Arnold, who represented Rainworth South & Blidworth on Newark & Sherwood Council, as well as Blidworth North on Blidworth Parish Council.

Coun Thompson won the district seat with 650 votes, or 66.2 per cent of the vote, ahead of Conservative Sheila Jackson, who polled 168 votes, 17.11 per cent, and Labour’s Callum Walsh who attracted 164 votes, 16.7 per cent of those cast.

Turnout was just 22 per cent.

Coun Thompson, who joins Labour’s Coun Yvonne Woodhead in representing the two-seat ward, said: “I have huge shoes to fill as Kathleen was a long-serving and popular councillor.

“It’s great people have voted for change and I will not let them down.

“My priorities include protecting our libraries and children’s centres, fighting against over-development and to improve our environment.

“I will work also work hard on economic and social recovery from Covid, supporting businesses in Blidworth and Rainworth and push for the creation of new jobs.

“I will be a strong voice for our area.

“As an Independent, I will only be speaking up for local people and not any political parties.

“I’d like to thank my neighbours for putting their trust in me and promise to keep them in the loop with everything I do.”

Coun Martin Atherton, a fellow Independent, was elected to the parish council with 146 votes, ahead of Labour’s Hayley Dallman, with 66 votes, and independent Helen O’Hare, who attracted 35 votes.

Coun Tina Thompson, centre, celebrates her win with Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, and Coun Helen-Ann Smith, Ashfield Council deputy leader.