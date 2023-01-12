Independent opposition at Nottinghamshire Council blast Tory leadership’s ‘tax bombshell’
Opposition councillors at Nottinghamshire Council have hit out at plans by the Tory-controlled authority to raise council tax by 4.8 per cent.
Members of the Independent Alliance – the joint largest opposition party at County Hall – described the plans as a “tax bombshell” for Nottinghamshire residents.
The alliance says the rise mean the average council taxpayer will be paying £79 more a year at time, members claim.
Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of the Independent Alliance and member for Ashfields, as well as Ashfield Council leader, said: The county council is expecting hard-pressed residents to put their hands in the their pocket yet again.
"This new rise will mean the average council tax for Nottinghamshire Council has gone up by more than £350 a year since 2017.
"Residents will be furiously questioning whether they get value for money, with complaints about the broken roads and pavements at a record high.
"The Independent Alliance opposition group are working on a plan cut this rise and protect residents.”
Coun Francis Purdue-Horan, Independent, said: News council tax in Nottinghamshire will rise by 4.84 per cent – meaning the average bill will go up by about £79 per household – will be a bitter pill to swallow for hard-pressed taxpayers living through a cost-of-living crisis.”
“The Conservative Government is using Conservative councils like Nottinghamshire to make up for systematic cuts to local government funding.”
And Coun Lee Waters, member for Hucknall South, said: “The Tories stated putting council tax up by nearly five per cent was a ‘last resort.’
“People will be furious with this rise.”
However, Coun Ben Bradley, council leader and member for Mansfield North, as well as Conservative MP for Mansfield, said: “We’re trying to protect residents as far as we possibly can.
“It’s a balancing act and I’m the first person to say raising taxes every year isn’t sustainable.
"But our goal is to get to a place where the council is fully sustainable and we don’t need to have those conversations.”
Coun Zadrozny’s Ashfield Independents, who control Ashfield Council, are themselves facing a decision in the coming weeks over whether to raise the district’s share of council tax for this year, but this is still yet to be discussed by the council’s cabinet.