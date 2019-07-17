Independent Mansfield councillors given scrutiny positions on Mansfield District Council

Three independent councillors on Mansfield District Council have been selected for key scrutiny positions - a month after they were left out altogether.

All six non-aligned members were left out of council scrutiny committees shortly after being elected in May, when the Conservative group blocked them from being selected.

Mansfield Civic Centre.

But after three Labour members voluntarily stepped down from their positions to make way for the independent members at yesterday's full council meeting, three non-aligned members were selected to chair scrutiny committees.

It means all groups on Mansfield District Council - the Labour group, the Conservatives, Mansfield Independent Forum, and the non-aligned independents - are now represented on scrutiny panels to hold the Labour administration to account.

Councillor Stephen Garner will now chair the communities committee, Coun Philip Shields will chair the place committee, and Coun Andy Sissons will chair the corporate committee.

Coun Daniel Redfern, independent member for Peafields, said: "I'm glad to see that the six democratically elected members are getting political representation.

"It has taken a long time but I'm glad it is finally here."