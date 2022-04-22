'Important step': Kimberley MP welcomes end to visa fees for Commonwealth soldiers

MP Darren Henry with Kimberley War Memorial.

Commonwealth personnel and Gurkhas who have served in the UK Armed Forces for six or more years, or who left before this due to injury, will no longer have to pay fees of £2,389 in order to continue living in the UK following their service.

Broxtowe’s MP Mr Henry has long been in support of veterans and their families both in the community and in parliament.

Like many people across the country, the MP was concerned about the threat of separation and deportation facing individuals after years of loyal service in the Armed Forces, simply because they were unable to pay the required fees.

Mr Henry said: “Having served with Commonwealth soldiers during my time in the Royal Air Force, I have seen first-hand their unwavering commitment to our country and the lengths they will go to defend our freedom and values.