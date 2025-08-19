Huge scheme for 800-home neighbourhood is planned for colliery site in Mansfield

Details of a colossal plan to build a new 800-home neighbourhood in Mansfield have finally been revealed.

The Elmsley Heath scheme, for land east of Jubilee Way, close to Eakring Road, has been in the pipeline since 2015 when Mansfield District Council began talks to help shape a vision for the site.

Now an official planning application has been submitted to the council by the Welbeck Estates Company Ltd to transform the former colliery site, which spans 215 acres, or 87 hectares.

The land, which sits on the eastern edge of town, comprises four distinct areas – the former Mansfield Golf Club, complete with 18-hole course and driving range, which closed in 2017, Mansfield Rugby Club, Mansfield East Colliery spoil tip and a former railway embankment.

The huge development, including up to 800 homes, is earmarked for a 215-acre site to the east of Jubilee Way, near Eakring Road, in Mansfield. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

As well as up to 800 homes, the plans include an expansion for the long-established rugby club to feature a new, fourth pitch, grass training area and car park, and improved access to the nearby Sherwood Forest Golf Club.

Up to six hectares would be reserved for “employment, retail, commercial and community uses”, including a “high-quality” neighbourhood centre, care home and “residential institutions for later living”.

A new primary school would be built, subject to local need as determined by Nottinghamshire County Council, as well as modern play areas for children.

There would also be extensive, new and safe public footpaths, cycleways and bridleways, including accessible routes, new areas of public green space and “enhanced habitat and landscaping”.

Mansfield Rugby Club, pictured in action, would benefit from the scheme, with a new pitch, training area and car park. (PHOTO BY: Alan Beastall)

Welbeck Estates has hired the Annesley-based firm. Planning And Design Group, as its agent for the huge development.

In a statement, the firm says: “This proposal represents the cumulation of ten years of technical assessment and design development.

"Health, leisure and wellbeing are at the heart of the vision. The proposal seeks to harness and enhance the site’s unique, natural assets, alongside and integral to the delivery of new homes, employment opportunities and community facilities.

"This sustainable urban extension in a landscape setting would be the regeneration of an under-utilised site that brings social, economic and environmental benefits to Mansfield.”

Improved access to the highly respected Sherwood Forest Golf Club is included in the plans. (PHOTO BY: Weller Designs)

The homes would fit a range of categories, including open market, social housing, affordable and for rent.

An enhanced public transport network, complete with more buses, would serve the area, and strenuous efforts would be made to cut down on anti-social behaviour and trespassing.

Talks with the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust and Natural England have been central to the plan. So there would be “significant improvements to green infrastructure, the safeguarding of protected species and biodiversity enhancements”.

What’s more, the developers insist they would take into account the site’s location on the edge of Sherwood Forest’s special protection area.

Mansfield Rugby Club has already welcomed the proposals, saying they would boost its status as “a thriving hub for rugby at all levels, offering opportunities for players of all ages and abilities”.

A statement reads: “The club, with a dedicated group of volunteers, coaches and supporters, is known for its friendly atmosphere, welcoming both experienced players and newcomers.”

Sherwood Forest Golf Club, which is recognised as one of the best in the UK, is also backing the Elmsley Heath scheme, saying it would boost its ambitious plan to improve facilities.

Concerns have been expressed that the area’s infrastructure would be severely strained by a potential influx of about 2,000 new residents.

But the developers have suggested that financial contributions could be made to offset this by boosting healthcare and education services, and also the roads network.

The application, which can be found on the council’s website, is accompanied by more than 200 planning documents, and even more details are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

For now, planning officers are poring over the documents and are aiming to make an initial decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Wednesday, November 26. Interested residents can post their comments on the council’s website.

