MPs voted for an extension to Brexit and also voted on a controversial amendments which could have lead to a second referendum.

413 MPs voted to extend article 50, 202 voted against it. 85 MPs voted for a second referendum on Brexit, 334 voted against it, meaning there will not be a second vote. Here is how your MP voted.

Voted against a new referendum and against a delay to Brexit.

Did not vote in the call for a new referendum and voted for an extension to Brexit.

Voted against a second referendum and voted against delaying Brexit.

Did not vote in the call for a new referendum and voted for an extension to Brexit.

Voted against a new referendum and against a delay to Brexit.

Did not vote in the call for a new referendum and voted for an extension to Brexit.

Voted for another referendum and to delay Brexit.