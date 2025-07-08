House could become family home for young person in care -- latest Mansfield plans

Converting a house into a “welcoming family home” for a young person in care is among the latest batch of planning applications received by Mansfield District Council.

The property is a three-bedroom, semi-detached house on Fell Wilson Street, within a residential area of Warsop. According to The Move Market website, it last sold for £137,000 in 2023.

The application is for a lawful development certificate to use the property to provide residential care for one young person, aged seven to 18.

It has been submitted by Keyline Care, a respected and independent company, based in Hucknall, that “has an extensive background in providing supported living”.

The three-bedroom, semi-detached house, with garden, on Fell Wilson Road, Warsop, which will be used to provide residential care for a young person if a planning application gets the go-ahead. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Keyline says: “We can offer support to people of a variety of backgrounds, including those with complex needs, learning disabilities, autism, mental illness and many more who need careful and consistent support.”

The company has enlisted, as its agent for the application, the Bristol-based planning consultants, Alder King, who have sent a detailed planning statement to the council.

The statement says Keyline, which is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission, would operate and manage the home in a similar way to others it runs across the East Midlands.

"Keyline Care prides itself on ensuring that the homes it provides are welcoming and warm places to live and which encourage young people to flourish and grow by undertaking education, hobbies and leisure activities,” the statement says.

Two members of the team proudly show the Care Quality Commission rating of 'Good' given to supported-living company Keyline Care, which would operate and manage the Warsop home. (PHOTO BY: Keyline Care)

"It provides a family home to the young persons in its care, rather than an institutional setting. This approach is favoured by the statutory regulator, Ofsted, having recognised that ‘institutionalised’ persons can have difficulty transitioning effectively to independent living.”

Alder King says the young person at the Warsop home “would be in full-time education and have the same, normal day-to-day routine as would be expected for any child”, eating meals, taking part in activities and going to bed in their own room.

They would be cared for on a shift basis, with two staff members there at night and one or two more during the day, as well as a registered manager.

"The carers would be responsible for all care and welfare and would support the young person in going about their daily routines,” says the statement. “Essentially, they would fulfil a parental role and the site would operate no differently to a more traditional family home.”

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Wednesday, August 27. Interested residents can post their comments on the council’s website.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council in recent days include these:

Chateaux Myowne, 6 Atkin Lane, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension.

Millennium Green, Welbeck Road, Mansfield Woodhouse – work to nine trees and hedge within conservation area.

27 West Bank Avenue, Mansfield – single-storey side extension.

65 Beech Tree Avenue, Mansfield – notification of prior approval for proposed larger single-storey rear extension.

15 North Park, Mansfield – two-storey rear extension and small single-storey in-fill rear extension, minor modification to window surrounds and front gable roof pitch, and internal layout modification to improve flow and use of dwelling.

23 Claymoor Close, Mansfield – alterations to front, including removal of canopy, replacement of front door, tiling to bottom half of front gable, filling in existing windows and installing new light-fittings.

2 Windsor Court, Mansfield Woodhouse – store for motorised disability scooter, and therapy room.

104 Laurel Avenue, Church Warsop – non-material amendment to application for two-storey and single-storey rear extensions. It relates to addition of one obscure glazed window at the side.