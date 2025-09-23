'HMOs are much-needed housing option in Mansfield' -- council confirms its policy

Mansfield District Council has confirmed its policy towards HMOs as it grapples with a plan to extend one in the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plan is to convert an existing six-bedroom HMO (house in multiple occupation) at 13, Princes Street, near Mansfield Town’s One Call Stadium, into one that can accommodate ten people.

Many HMOs have sprung up in the Mansfield area and across the country in recent years and have helped to address a shortage of affordable housing. But in some areas, they have attracted controversy as hotspots for anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning papers for this proposal reveal that, when asked for her opinion on the scheme, Tracy Tucker, planning policy team leader at the council, underlined the authority’s attitude.

The property at 13 Princes Street, Mansfield (centre), which has been converted into a six-bedroom HMO. (PHOTO BY: Zoopla)

She stated: “HMOs serve a much-needed housing option for many different people in Mansfield, such as students, nursing staff, young people and professionals who are looking to share living costs.”

Ms Tucker said there would be “no policy objections” to the Princes Street extension, but warned that certain issues would have to be “adequately addressed”.

She continued: “This application proposes a number of two-person rooms which has the potential to result in cramped living conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The council’s private-sector housing team should be consulted on the acceptability of this in relation to whether there is adequate space for all occupiers.

"There also doesn’t appear to be any specific parking provision, which may put pressure on surrounding streets, although it is noted that there would be storage for five bicycles and the property is on a main road, with multiple bus routes.”

The property was originally a two-bedroom terraced house, which sold for £126,000 in June. But the conversion to a six-bed HMO for six people was allowed under ‘permitted development’ rules.

Now official planning consent is required to increase the number of residents by four. Hence the application, submitted by Rebekah Poliszczuk, a 31-year-old director of Paisley Grace Property Ltd, a family-run, Derby-based property investment business that specialises in HMOs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her agent is Nick Beecham, of NB Architectural Design, of Solihull, which has submitted a planning statement to the council.

The statement says each of the six en suite bedrooms already exceed the minimum requirements and communal areas, such as a kitchen and living space, offer more than the required standards.

The HMO would be professionally managed, integrate within the community, “fostering positive relationships with neighbours” and “offer a comfortable living environment for occupants”.

In summary, the statement says: “This proposal offers high-quality, affordable housing and contributes positively to the housing mix in Mansfield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation before their deadline date of Monday, November 10.

THE details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/