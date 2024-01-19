High Pavement House business units to let

Calling all new and expanding businesses in Ashfield, secure your new business unit today at the newly renovated High Pavement House, Sutton.

To help businesses flourish at High Pavement House, Ashfield District Council is offering a rent relief grant to offset the first three months rent. The grants, funded by the council’s £3.2million UK Shared Prosperity Fund, range from £250 - £960, depending on the size of the unit.

High Pavement House, the former DWP building in Sutton, was transformed by the council, and is the second project completed as part of their £6.27million Future High Streets Fund.

The top floor now houses 14 modern office units which are ready to be let to start ups, established businesses, and people looking for a professional workspace.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny and Cllr Matthew Relf outside High Pavement House

High Pavement House also benefits from 24/7 access for members and the office units, as well as a shared social space with kitchen facilities on the ground floor.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council said “We want to encourage new businesses and support existing businesses with these rent relief grants. High Pavement House is perfectly suited to cater to a range of business needs. It’s in a fantastic location for connectivity, and the town centre amenities, which will help any business to flourish and succeed in Ashfield.”

The building was previously renovated in 2019 by a private investor but following the pandemic, the building was left empty until 2022 when work started.

Cllr Matthew Relf, Executive Lead for Growth, Regeneration and Local Planning, said “It is exciting to see high quality, modern, business units available in Ashfield thanks to the council.

"We know that one of the factors in the decision to start a business, is having a fit-for-purpose, affordable, office/business space, and these units will fulfil these needs for many people.”

The ground floor of High Pavement House is home to the Makerspace – the first of its kind in the area – a community-led, communal workshop/creative space for members.

The Makerspace will soon be hosting open days so potential members and interested residents can have a look around the space, meet the committee, and ask any burning questions. Details will be posted on the Council and Makerspace Facebook social media.