Here's how much council tax you'll be paying in Ashfield this year

Ashfield District Council will freeze council tax for the coming financial year - if the authority backs budget recommendations.

The recommendations, which go before members on February 18, and which would need approval from full Council in March before coming into effect, would see the District Council’s portion of the Council Tax frozen for the first time in a number of years..

The authority said that despite 'unprecedented cuts' to the level of funding from central Government, it would be able to freeze council tax levels for the next 12 months 'through savings, efficiencies and income generation'.

It means for owners of Band A properties, residents will again pay £123.64 for the services provided by the District Council. For those in Band D properties, the council is charging £185.46

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to offer this Council Tax freeze to the residents of Ashfield.

"Since we took over the administration of the Council last spring, we have been determined to freeze the district council’s portion of the Council Tax for this year.

“We have worked extra hard to ensure no cuts to services or staffing. We have increased services for our residents including the Spring Clean, investments in play areas and our Community Protection Officers.

"We are delivering this through smart savings and with no additional pressure on Council services, including not reducing the Council’s general reserve.”