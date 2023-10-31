Bolsover District Council is asking for views on their draft Local Parking Standards document.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bolsover District Council is asking for views on their draft Local Parking Standards document.

The Local Parking Standards Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) (which relates to Policy ITCR11 of the Local Plan) provides more detailed advice on how the parking standards (as set out in Appendix 8.2 of the Local Plan) for Bolsover District should be designed and implemented within development proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The consultation, which is open for anyone to comment upon, is live and lasts for four-weeks until 5pm on Monday 27 November 2023.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your views.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Growth, Councillor John Ritchie said, “We are committed to producing SPDs to provide further guidance to developers so they can better understand, interpret and conform to our Local Plan policies.

“This consultation focuses on car parking design for new developments, and we have highlighted many examples of good practice where we are seeking to achieve a higher quality of design throughout Bolsover District.

“Whilst the document will be of more interest to the development industry, comments can be provided by anyone with an interest in car parking designs in new developments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supplementary Planning Documents (SPDs) provide more detailed advice or guidance on policies in the Council’s Adopted Local Plan for Bolsover District (2020) and once adopted the SPD will be considered as a material consideration in decision-making.

The SPD does not revise the standards contained in the local plan but does provide suggested new standards for parking matters not set out in the Local Plan such as cycle parking.

You can view the consultation draft on the Council’s website - https://www.bolsover.gov.uk/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=277 – and paper copies of the document and survey forms are available at District Council offices and libraries during the consultation period.