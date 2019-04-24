Have your say at hustings event for Mansfield's mayoral election

With just one week to go until Mansfield goes to the polls to decide its new mayor, your Chad is giving you the chance to meet the candidates in person.

We are hosting a hustings event set to take place at Vision West Nottinghamshire College, on Derby Road, where all five mayoral candidates will have the chance to prove why they are the best person for the job.

The event, on Friday, April 26, will see the candidates introduce themselves for three minutes each before answering tailored questions to their campaign and debating issues amongst the group.

Andy Abrahams is representing the Labour Party in the mayoral election, Kate Allsop, Mansfield's executive mayor, is representing the Mansfield Independent Forum, Councillor Stephen Garner is an independent mayoral candidate, George Jabbour is the Conservative candidate for mayor, and Philip Shields is an independent mayoral candidate.

The hustings will be hosted by Mansfield 103.2 radio host and director Tony Delahunty and will take place from 2pm, broadcast live on your Chad's Facebook.

Do you have any burning questions or issues you would like to raise in the run up to the mayoral election? You can send them through to your Chad at newsdesk@chad.co.uk, or message through to our Facebook page on fb.com/MansfieldChad.