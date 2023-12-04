Have your say as public consultation on Ashfield draft local plan opens

Ashfield residents are being given the opportunity to share their views on shaping the future of the district as Ashfield Council opens its draft local plan for consultation before the final plan is submitted to the Secretary of State.

The council has undertaken previous consultations and listened to the views of local people.

This final version of the plan takes into account previous responses and aims to achieve sustainable growth for the district.

The consultation will be open for eight weeks until January 29 – two weeks longer than the statutory requirement, to enable local people to have the opportunity to comment.

The public consultation on Ashfield Council's local plan is now open. Photo: Other

The local plan is where major decisions on planning for the future of local communities and the district will be made.

The plan covers the period 2023 to 2040.

It responds to the challenges faced around population growth, and climate change.

It sets out where new homes and employment units will be built, where new community facilities and infrastructure such as schools will be needed, and what areas should be protected for their environmental and other benefits.

Coun Mathew Relf (Ash Ind), executive lead member for growth, regeneration and local planning, said: “The local plan sets out how the district will develop over the next 17 years in terms of housing, employment, transport, environment, and infrastructure.

"This final consultation gives residents the chance to comment on the updated plan.

“A significant amount of engagement has already taken place during the evidence gathering and previous consultation stages of the plan preparation.

"This includes discussions with site owners, liaison with agents, developers, the highway authority, service providers, other local councils, and responding to queries from members of the public or local organisations.

"We have shown we take consultation seriously.

"We have listened and made changes.

"We are now asking for the public’s final comments.”

Copies of the draft local plan, its policies map and paper comment forms can be viewed at Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall libraries as well as the council offices on Urban Road in Kirkby.

Copies can also be viewed at Selston Council’s offices.

Interactive comment forms are also available to complete on the council’s local plan webpage at ashfield.gov.uk/ashfield-local-plan-2023-2040/

Forward planning officers are available Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5pm (4.30pm on Fridays) by emailing [email protected] or calling the council’s support team on 01623 457302.

Alternatively, a meeting through Zoom or Teams can be arranged by contacting the forward planning team on the numbers above or emailing

Coun Relf continued: “Through the Towns Fund and other funding opportunities, we are investing in making Ashfield an area of excellence for manufacturing, automation, and distribution, bringing high quality jobs to the district.

"The development of housing, infrastructure and community facilities play a vital role in that.

"The future is bright for Ashfield and the local plan plays a pivotal role in its future.

"I encourage all residents to comment on the plan.”

The consultation is open until 5pm on January 29 and any comments received after this time will not be accepted.