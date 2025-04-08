Harry Potter-inspired cafe could soon be magicked away -- latest Ashfield plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doubts about the future of a popular bistro in Sutton have appeared on the menu after a planning application for a change of use.

The Wizard’s Den cafe opened in September 2023 when owner Kirstie Roberts, from Sutton, promised “a magical experience for customers”, inspired by the world of Harry Potter.

She added: “I want people to feel as if they are stepping out of the real world into a fantasy world.”

Although it had only 20 or so seats, the themed venue, at Market View, on Market Place, proved a hit with adults and children alike. A total of 72 per cent of reviews on Tripadvisor gave it five stars.

The Wizard's Den bistro in Sutton, which could soon be converted into a tattoo and piercing studio. (PHOTO BY: Wizard's Den)

One recent review read: “What a great, friendly place. Fantastic food and drink. Such a refreshing change.”

As well as serving, breakfast, dinner, afternoon tea, coffee and cakes, the Wizard’s Den also hosted special events and birthday parties.

However, Ashfield District Council has now received a planning application from Amber Gregory to change the site from a cafe/restaurant to a tattoo and piercing studio.

There is already a highly regarded tattoo studio, Ink Envy, on the floor above the Wizard’s Den. This plan is to turn the ground floor into one too.

Drawings have been sent to the council to accompany the application although, at this stage, there is no planning statement outlining any details. The Chad has contacted the cafe for its comments.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Sunday, May 25 to make a decision or recommendation.

Meanwhile, changes are also afoot at the large, new Fulwood 190 warehouse unit, measuring 17,700 square metres or 190,000 square feet, at Export Drive in Huthwaite, which is currently empty.

The applicant wants to change its operation from solely storage and distribution to include industrial activities too, “providing an opportunity for the site to be occupied for a range of permitted uses”, thus creating new jobs.

There is also a three-storey office building on site, as well as 153 parking spaces, which would increase to 321 if the plan got the go-ahead.

A planning statement says: “The proposal would help ensure that a recently constructed unit, which is currently vacant, could be brought into use, making a beneficial contribution to the local economy within a sustainable location.”

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:

12 Stoney Lane, Selston – single-storey rear extension and raised patio.

192 Huthwaite Road, Sutton – flat roof to pitched roof of front canopy.

157 Mansfield Road, Selston – single-storey rear extension.

Wilkinson, Outram Street – remove cladding and canopy at front, and replace with timber cladding. Also remove secondary entrance at front and replace with new cavity wall, and remove external rear entrance.

145 Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale – ground-floor rear extension and first-floor extension to bathroom.

22 Oakham Drive, Selston – first-floor side extension and single-storey rear extension.

33 St Andrews Street, Sutton – demolition of conservatory and construction of single-storey side and rear extension.

Mill Pond Cottage, Newbound Lane, Sutton – single-storey side extension.

Eon UK, Little Oak Drive, Annesley – application to determine if prior approval is required for demolition of office building.

23 Greenbank Drive, Sutton – application to determine if prior approval is required for single-storey rear extension.