Go-ahead for plan to turn Warsop house into home for young person in care

A plan to convert a house into a “welcoming family home” for a young person in care has been given the go-ahead by Mansfield District Council.

The property is a three-bedroom, semi-detached house on Fell Wilson Street, within a residential area of Warsop.

The application was for a lawful development certificate to use the property to provide residential care for one youngster, aged seven to 18, overseen by staff.

It was submitted by Keyline Care, a respected and independent company, based in Hucknall, that “has an extensive background in providing supported living”.

The three-bedroom, semi-detached house, with garden, on Fell Wilson Road, Warsop, which will be used to provide residential care for a young person now that a planning application has been given the go-ahead.

The council’s planning officers have now approved the certificate after receiving no representations or objections to the proposal.

In announcing its decision, the council said the use of the property “would not give rise to a situation that is materially different to what would be expected of a typical three-bedroom family dwelling”.

Planning officers added: “It is considered that one child and two members of staff would not lead to a significant increase in noise and disturbance that would be unacceptable in an established residential area.

"There are no external changes proposed to the property and, therefore, the proposed use would not materially alter the character and appearance of the area.”

Keyline Care, which is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission, says it will operate and manage the home in a similar way to others it runs across the East Midlands.

It says: “We can offer support to people of a variety of backgrounds, including those with complex needs, learning disabilities, autism, mental illness and many more who need careful and consistent support.”

A planning statement by Keyline’s agents said: “The company prides itself on ensuring that the homes it provides are welcoming and warm places to live and which encourage young people to flourish and grow by undertaking education, hobbies and leisure activities.

"It provides family homes to the young persons in its care, rather than institutional settings. This approach is favoured by the statutory regulator, Ofsted, having recognised that ‘institutionalised’ persons can have difficulty transitioning effectively to independent living.”

The statement added that the young person at the Warsop home “will be in full-time education and have the same, normal day-to-day routine as would be expected for any child”, eating meals, taking part in activities and going to bed in their own room.

They would be cared for on a shift basis, with two staff members there at night and one or two more during the day, as well as a registered manager.

"The carers will be responsible for all care and welfare and will support the young person in going about their daily routines,” said the statement.

“Essentially, they will fulfil a parental role and the site will operate no differently to a more traditional family home.”

