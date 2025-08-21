Giltbrook development land acquired by Broxtowe Council for industrial units

Broxtowe Council has purchased more than an acre of land in Giltbrook, with plans to create industrial units, thanks to Kimberley Means Business Funding.

Work on the designs for nine new light industrial units is underway, and planning permission is being sought for this autumn.

Units will range in size from 850 to 2,100 square feet on the site close to IKEA in Giltbrook.

Prior to securing the land from Peter James Homes, work had been carried out to divert sewage ensuring work can begin on site as soon as possible.

Broxtowe Council has purchased land at Giltbrook for industrial units. Photo: Google

These plans follow the start of works on a further five industrial units at a site close to the new visitor centre at Bennerley Viaduct earlier this month, also funded through Kimberley Means Business, demonstrating the council’s commitment to generating economic growth in the area.

Coun Milan Radulovic (Brox All), council leader and portfolio holder for asset management and development, said: “New businesses and growth are vital to areas like Kimberley, who have seen large scale job losses in traditional industries.

"This is part of our revised plan for job creation in the area, showing that we are doggedly determined to deliver in the north borough and will leave no stone unturned to achieve growth.

"We are grateful for the support of PJ Homes and their directors who facilitated the deal and with whom we have worked in partnership to accelerate development.”

Further enquiries should be directed to [email protected]

Kimberley Means Business is UK Government-funded and is administered by Broxtowe Council in partnership with Kimberley Council.