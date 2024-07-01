“I will take the fight to ease the cost of living to the top” says Jason Zadrozny

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"The cost of living is the biggest issue facing residents" - up until a few months ago, Lee Anderson was one of the most loyal Tory MPs - voting to make you poorer...

Ashfield Independent Candidate Jason Zadrozny has put easing the cost of living crisis top of his list of things to do if elected as your new MP. Over the past 14 years of Conservative Government, people across Ashfield and Mansfield have got poorer as prices have increased across the Board. Lee Anderson, the Reform Candidate cannot abdicate responsibility having been, until a couple of months ago a senior Conservative MP. He was one of the most loyal Tory MPs in the UK – voting time and time for things that have made us poorer.

The cost of living is the biggest issue that residents face. More and more residents are turning to food banks just to make ends meet. Everyone knows you can’t cook a healthy meal for just 30p and action, not soundbites are needed to deal with the problem.

Jason and his team at County Hall are leading the fight for Universal Free School Meals

Jason said, “The reality is that the cost of living crisis impacts Ashfield and Mansfield more than most of the UK. Apart of the state of broken and roads and pavements, rising prices is the number one issue that residents face. That’s why for the last few years, I have led the fight for universal free school meals, and for pension’s justice for ex-mineworkers and WASPI women. Unlike Lee Anderson’s abysmal track record – I will NEVER vote in Parliament for anything that makes resident’s poorer.

“Levelling up is not just about large infrastructure projects – it’s about people. It’s about improving access to a dentist, about being able to get a GP appointment and being able to pay your bills. I have a track record of fighting and delivering for local residents – imagine what I can do if I become your new MP?”

JASON’S COST OF LIVING MANIFESTO COMMITMENTS:

1. Scrap the charges on prepayment metres and fight for an increased windfall tax on energy companies to make energy bills cheaper.

Jason will fight for better access to healthcare including GPs and NHS Dentists.

2. Support the campaigns for Mineworkers Pension Justice and WASPI women. Jason will also support the Pension’s Triple Lock ensuring a pay rise every year for our pensioners.