Furniture-making business could relocate to Kirkby barn -- latest Ashfield plans

Part of an agricultural barn in Kirkby could soon be converted into the base for a Mansfield man’s furniture-making business.

Ashfield District Council has received a planning application from 68-year-old Allan Flint, who runs Amber Chair Frames Ltd that is currently based in Riddings, Derbyshire.

The application is for a change of use, from agricultural to commercial, for part of a three-bay barn close to a bungalow by Mowlands Farm on Doles Lane.

As his agent, Mr Flint has hired the Sutton-based architects and surveyors Smith And Roper, who have compiled a planning statement for council officers.

A plan to use part of an agricultural barn by a bungalow at 6 Doles Lane, Kirkby for a furniture-making business has been submitted to Ashfield District Council. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The statement says all three bays of the barn are currently used for the storage of crops gathered during the harvest, and for the storage of farm equipment and machinery.

The plan is to utilise part of one of the bays “for the relocation of our client’s existing furniture-making business”.

To accommodate it, a combine harvester would be moved elsewhere, but a small office area would remain in place. Wood-cutting saws would be installed, as well as a new pedestrian-access door.

Safety measures would also be put in place. The planning papers add: “During operational use, air compressors and extractor fans would be installed to regulate the air effectively by removing wood dust, fumes and other airborne particles.

"This would prevent respiratory problems, fire hazards and potential explosions.”

The business would employ four full-time members of staff and would be open from 7 am to 5.50 pm on Mondays to Fridays, says the application.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Wednesday, September 10 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council in recent days include these:

Hacienda, Coxmoor Road, Sutton – erection of two four-bedroom dwellings.

The Lodge, 1A The Spinney, Harlow Wood – work to tree (removal of lowest branch overhanging the driveway) covered by a preservation order.

12 Portland Road, Selston – single-storey rear extension and replacement garage.

Little Oak Plantation, Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse – application for work to elm, sycamore and Norway maple trees, all protected by a preservation order.

3 Laburnum Avenue, Kirkby – application for outline permission, with all matters reserved, for one dwelling.

Elm Lodge, The Croft, Pleasley Road, Teversal – work to a tree in a conservation area and protected by a preservation order.

The Gables Bleak Hall, Beauvale Road, Kirkby – two-storey side and rear extension.

5 Lowmoor Road, Kirkby – canopy extractor.

Walker and Son Hauliers Ltd, 1 Hamilton Road Industrial Estate, Coxmoor Road, Sutton – warehouse lean-to extension and side canopy over HGV delivery bay.

20 Moorland Close, Sutton – two-storey and single-storey rear extension, and new window opening at the side.

155 Watnall Road, Hucknall – single-storey extension to store, and relocation of existing garage.

11 Cranbourne Grove, Hucknall – application for work to tree protected by a preservation order.

Interested residents can post their comments about any of the above applications by logging on to the Ashfield Council website.