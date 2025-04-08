Full list of candidates for Mansfield and Ashfield seats in Nottinghamshire Council election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The full list of candidates for seats in Mansfield, Ashfield and surrounding Chad areas at the Nottinghamshire Council election on May 1, has been published.

All 66 seats at the currently Conservative-led authority are up for grabs.

The council’s composition is currently 34 Conservatives – as the majority – 15 Labour councillors, 15 councillors in the Independent Group, one Reform councillor and one Independent member.

Parties will need 34 members to take overall charge at the new Oak House council headquarters in Hucknall.

The new-look council will be based at the new headquarters at Oak House in Hucknall. Photo: Submitted

The poll is likely to be the last-ever Nottingamshire County Council election in its current format due to ongoing Government reform which is due to see local councils overhauled to create new ‘strategic authorities’ and new combined councils between 2027 and 2028.

Voters will be required to have voter ID when turning up to the polls, such as a passport or driving licence- more details on voter ID can be found on the Electoral Commission website.

Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by midnight on Friday, April 11.

Applications to vote by proxy must be made by 5pm on Wednesday, April 23.

Polling station locations can be found at electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter/your-election-information.

The full list of candidates standing in the Chad areas is as follows:

Mansfield East

Mick Barton (Reform)

Alan Bell (Lab)

Robert Corden (Con)

Deborah Hannah (TUSC)

Frank Karunaratne (Ind)

Jane Moody (Lab)

Nigel Moxon (Con)

Shaun Thornton (Green)

Martin Wright (Reform)

Mansfield North

Andy Abrahams (Lab)

Tim Bower (Con)

Anne Callaghan (Lab)

Chris Clarke (Green)

Amy Clements (Con)

Gaynor Mann (Reform)

Karen Seymour (TUSC)

David Smith (Reform)

Mansfield South

Kevin Brown (Reform)

Andre Camilleri (Con)

Joshua Charles (Con)

Faz Choundhury (Reform)

Jacob Denness (Lab)

Mark Garner (Ind)

Steve Garner (Ind)

Sharron Hartshorn (Lab)

Harry Steven Thornton (Green)

Denise Tooley-Okonkwo (TUSC)

Mansfield West

Barry Answer (Reform)

Kier Barsby (Ind)

Adam Brailsford (TUSC)

Paul Henshaw (Lab)

Carl Husted (Con)

John Roughton (Con)

Philip Shields (Green)

Lydia Grace Smith (TUSC)

June Stendall (Ind)

Sue Swinscoe (Lab)

Brian Wheatcroft (Reform)

Warsop

Sam Collins (Con)

Tony Fawcett (Green)

Nicola Hughes (Lab)

Andy McCormack (Reform)

Paul Tooley-Okonkwo (TUSC)

Ashfields

Alan Bite (Reform)

John Coxhead (Lab)

Dawn Hodgman (Con)

Kerry Thornton (Ind)

Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind)

Kirkby North

Andy Meakin (Ash Ind)

Christine Self (Con)

Sean White (Lab)

Simon Wright (Reform)

Kirkby South

Rory Green (Reform)

Christopher Huskinson (Ash Ind)

Paul Linfield (Green)

Julia Long (Lab)

Jeffrey Self (Con)

Selston

Tai Adegbite (Lab)

Will Grover (Con)

Dawn Justice (Reform)

David Martin (Ash Ind)

Margaret Wilson (Green)

Sutton Central & East

Paul Craddock (Ash Ind)

Jack Middleton (Con)

Ethan Revill (Lab)

Joseph Rich (Reform)

Alice Weaver (Green)

Sutton North

Cathy Mason (Reform)

Arran Rangi (Green)

Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind)

Keith Townsend (Con)

George Watson (Lab)

Sutton West

Terry Cox (Reform)

Elaine Havercroft (Green)

Tom Hollis (Ash Ind)

Stefan Lamb (Lab)

Steve Walmsley (Con)

Newstead

Stuart Bestwick (Con)

Eddie Stubbs (Reform)

John Sutherland (Lib Dem)

John Taylor (Lab)

Ian Whitehead (Green)

Blidworth

Kirsty Denman (TUSC)

Angie Jackson (Lab)

Francis Purdue-Horan (Ind)

Vivien Scorer (Lib Dem)

Tom Smith (Con)

Nina Swanwick (Green)

Muskham & Farnsfield

Shane Draper (Lab)

Jacqueline Gozzard (Reform)

Bruce Laughton (Con)

Stuart Thompstone (Lib Dem)

Maureen Tomeny (Green)

Richard Ward (Reform)

Ollerton

David Clark (Reform)

Peter Harris (Lib Dem)

Marcus Jones (Con)

Mike Poyzer (Green)

Mike Pringle (Lab)

Southwell

Roger Jackson (Con)

Tracey Jevons-Hazzard (Lab)

Steven Morris (Green)

Karen Robberts (Lib Dem)

Lee Smith (Reform)