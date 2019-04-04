Full list of candidates announced for Mansfield elections

The full line-up of candidates standing in Mansfield's mayoral and district council elections has been confirmed.

Five candidates will contest the mayoral election, the fifth to be held in the district, on May 2.

Mansfield Civic Centre.

They are:

Andy Abrahams, for Labour.

Kate Allsop, for the Mansfield Independent Forum.

Stephen Garner, Independent.

George Jabbour, Conservative.

Philip Shields, Independent.

The full list of candidates contesting the 36 wards in the district council election, and other details about the elections, are available on the council's website at www.mansfield.gov.uk/elections.

It includes details of the candidates for Warsop Parish Council.

There will be no election held as the number of candidates nominated is less than the number of seats.

There will also be a booklet sent to every registered voter in the district - more than 80,000 people - giving details of all the candidates in the mayoral election.

This is something the council has to produce by law for each registered voter. It should be delivered by April 15.

Residents not yet registered to vote must do so by Friday, April 12 if they wish to have their say in May.

Those already registered but who would like to apply for a postal vote or amend an existing one, need to apply by 5pm on Monday, April 15.

The deadline for making new applications to vote by proxy is 5pm on Wednesday, April 24 - except for medical emergencies or emergencies where a person has been called away as a result of their occupation, service or employment.

Polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm on May 2.

The mayoral and district counts will take place the following day, May 3, and the results will be published on your Chad's website and social media, and also the council's website and social media accounts as they are announced.

Residents can find details of their polling stations, which may be different to where they have voted previously, on their poll cards.

Hayley Barsby, CEO and returning officer for Mansfield District Council, said: "With only a few days left to register to vote in these elections, we urge residents in the district to not delay if they would like to have their say on the future direction of the council."

Details of the candidates and the various elections can be found at:

www.mansfield.gov.uk/mayoralelection

www.mansfield.gov.uk/districtelection

www.mansfield.gov.uk/parishelection