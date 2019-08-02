Former Mansfield mayor to stand for Brexit Party MP in Mansfield

Mansfield's former mayor is set to represent The Brexit Party in the next general elections.

Kate Allsop, was the Mayor of Mansfield for four-years, until earlier this year when she was beaten by Labour candidate Andy Abrahams by two votes.

Kate Allsop will represent the Brexit Party.

While on the council she represented Mansfield Independent Forum.

She has now vowed to deliver Brexit and fight for Mansfield to get better deals and funding if she wins the seat in the next election.

She was announced as prospective parliamentary candidate today, Friday, August 2.

She said: "I am really pleased and honoured to the given the opportunity to represent the district that I absolutely adore.

"I have been a brexiteer since the beginning, and three years down the line from the vote and not be out is appalling.

"We should have been out straight away.

"I have been considering running since I lost the mayoral position, I have always been passionate about the district and I think I have done a good job in the past.

"I'm looking forward to the election, whenever it may come."

Britains are due to go to the polls in 2022 for the next general election, although political experts believe one will be called much sooner.

So far, Ms Allsop will stand against Sonya Ward, Leader of the Labour Group on Mansfield District Council since 2015, who will stand for the Labour Party.

And, current Conservative MP Ben Bradley.

Ms Allsop also said that she would see HS2 scrapped and the money invested in the Midlands.

She said: "The Midlands compared to London gets peanuts -that's not right.

"I will fight for a better deal for Mansfield."