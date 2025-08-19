Former gym in Mansfield Woodhouse could be converted into youth hub by charity

A former gym and fitness studio in Mansfield Woodhouse could soon be converted into a hub to help unemployed young people.

The two-storey building, at 159 Yorke Street, was previously occupied by The Winning Culture fitness centre, but went on the market earlier this year.

Now it has been taken over by the Mansfield-based Inspire and Achieve Foundation (IAF), a charity dedicated to supporting disadvantaged young people, aged between 16 and 25.

And Pippa Carter, of the IAF, has submitted a planning application to Mansfield District Council for a change-of-use from gym to youth hub.

This former gym and fitness studio on Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse could soon be converted into a youth hub by a charity. (PHOTO BY: Rightmove)

The charity prides itself on helping jobless young people, many of whom have “significant personal barriers to overcome”, into employment, education or training.

A spokesperson says: “Over the past 15 years, we have supported thousands of young people across Nottinghamshire with our refreshingly human approach.

"Every unemployed young person who reaches out to us is treated with care, dignity and respect.

"We have an open-door policy, which means we are prepared to do whatever it takes to be accessible to every young person who is in need. From home visits to prison pick-ups, when we’re called on, we will be there.”

The IAF’s application is accompanied by a planning statement by its agent, Reece Musson, of the Retford-based creative design studio, UKSD Developments.

It states: “The proposed youth hub would provide a safe, inclusive space for young people to access mentoring, skills workshops, career guidance and other support services essential for their development.

“The proposal largely involves an interior fit-out and reconfiguration to create multi-purpose rooms for training, counselling and group activities, and office/administration space for staff.

"The youth hub would operate primarily during daytime and early evening hours on weekdays with occasional weekend activities as needed – all under the supervision of trained staff, ensuring a well-managed facility that integrates positively in the local area.”

UKSD stresses that such a “community-oriented” hub would fit perfectly because it “sits on an established local high street, is accessible to the public and is well-placed to serve young people from the surrounding neighbourhoods”.

It would employ five full-time members of staff and have eight parking spaces.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Monday, October 6 for a decision or recommendation.