Food poverty campaigner Jack Monroe briefs libel lawyers over Ashfield MP's claims she is 'profiteering from the poor'

Monroe, who won a rancorous, high-profile libel action against the former Daily Mail columnist Katie Hopkins in 2017, tweeted that the MP’s comments were a “very clear cut case of outright libel”.

Although not confirmed, the lawyer in question could be Mark Lewis who pioneered the phone-hacking claims that led to the closure of the News of the World.

In a separate tweet, Monroe reached out to him: “got a job for you pal” – according to reports in national newspapers.

Jack Monroe, who is understood to be taking libel action against Ashfield MP Lee Anderson

The row began after deputy leader of the Reclaim Party, Martin Daubney, posted a clip of an interview he had conducted with Anderson.

At the start of the clip, Daubney refers to Monroe as the “self-appointed representative of the impoverished”, adding she has “sold loads of books. Done quite well out of it. No doubt, probably earns more than the prime minister”.

Mr Anderson responds by stating: “She’s taking money off some of the most vulnerable people in society and making an absolute fortune on the back of people.”

Last week, the MP provoked anger from opposition MPs and campaigners after stating in the Commons that food banks are unnecessary because the main cause of food poverty is a lack of cooking and budgetary skills.

Ashfield and Eastwood MP Lee Anderson

During the Queen’s speech debate last Wednesday, Mr Anderson argued that nutritious meals could be easily cooked for 30p a time.

Two days later, when the clip of the interview with Daubney was posted on the Reclaim party Twitter feed, Monroe quickly asked for it to be taken down, along with an apology, stating it had already received more than 19,000 views. By late Saturday afternoon, the clip was still up and had been viewed more than 800,000 times.

Monroe tweeted that Anderson and Daubney were “playing a very expensive game of chicken with someone who has a proven track record of crossing this particular road without fear nor favour”.