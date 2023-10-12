News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'

Five councillors form new Independents group on Broxtowe Council

Five councillors have formed a new Independents group on Broxtowe Council.
By Anna Whittaker
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The May local elections saw Labour take control of the authority for the first time since 2003.

Previously, the authority was run by a coalition, including the Labour Party, Liberal Democrats and Independents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillors Steve Carr and Barbara Carr announced in August that they were leaving the Liberal Democrats to become Broxtowe Independents.

Five councillors have formed a new Broxtowe Independents group at Broxtowe Council. Photo: OtherFive councillors have formed a new Broxtowe Independents group at Broxtowe Council. Photo: Other
Five councillors have formed a new Broxtowe Independents group at Broxtowe Council. Photo: Other
Most Popular

Now, it has been confirmed that councillors Richard MacRae, Donna MacRae and Elizabeth Williamson will also join the group.

Read More
Eastwood pensioner fears losing her home as bank demands huge repayment on 90s l...

As a result, the Broxtowe Independents now have more councillors than the Liberal Democrats, who have three members.

The Labour Group has 26 seats while the Conservatives have 10.

Coun Richard MacRae: “I’ve been independent since 2014.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There’s five of us now so we’ve got spaces on every committee and we’ll get more of a say on things.

“Everyone in the group is very much independent.

"We’re the fastest growing group because we’ve gone from three to five members.”

Related topics:Richard MacRaeCouncillorsLiberal DemocratsLabourLabour Group