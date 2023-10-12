Five councillors have formed a new Independents group on Broxtowe Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The May local elections saw Labour take control of the authority for the first time since 2003.

Previously, the authority was run by a coalition, including the Labour Party, Liberal Democrats and Independents.

Councillors Steve Carr and Barbara Carr announced in August that they were leaving the Liberal Democrats to become Broxtowe Independents.

Five councillors have formed a new Broxtowe Independents group at Broxtowe Council. Photo: Other

Now, it has been confirmed that councillors Richard MacRae, Donna MacRae and Elizabeth Williamson will also join the group.

As a result, the Broxtowe Independents now have more councillors than the Liberal Democrats, who have three members.

The Labour Group has 26 seats while the Conservatives have 10.

Coun Richard MacRae: “I’ve been independent since 2014.

“There’s five of us now so we’ve got spaces on every committee and we’ll get more of a say on things.

“Everyone in the group is very much independent.