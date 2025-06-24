Five-bed HMO earmarked for heritage asset -- all the latest Mansfield plans

A five-bedroom HMO could soon be created at a building considered to be one of Mansfield’s heritage assets.

The project, earmarked for 82 Nottingham Road, is among the latest batch of planning applications received by Mansfield District Council.

The building forms part of a row of eight attractive, three-storey stone terrace properties, dating back to the late 19th century.

They are not listed, but they do sit within the council’s Nottingham Road Conservation Area.

The attractive stone terrace on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, where the five-bedroom HMO (house in multiple occupation), to the right, with the blue door, is proposed. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

A character appraisal by council officers highlights the properties as “important buildings which contribute positively to the area’s character and appearance and should be regarded as heritage assets”.

The properties are currently a mixture of residential homes and commercial business or offices. They face the pleasant open space of Titchfield Park and are just a short walking distance to Mansfield town centre.

Number 82 was formerly offices, occupied by the financial services company, Collins Wealth Management, but now it is vacant.

The applicant, who is listed in planning papers as Mr Townsend, from Mansfield, wants to convert the offices into an HMO (house in multiple occupation).

There would be one bedroom and a shared kitchen/amenity space on the ground floor, two bedrooms on the first floor and two more on the third floor. Each bedroom would have its own private ensuite shower room.

On behalf of Mr Townsend, a planning statement has been sent to the council by his agent, the Warsop-based design company, Ellis Riley and Son.

The statement says: “The proposed conversion would be fitted out to a high standard, using good-quality materials for the interior and giving pleasant living spaces for the occupants.

"The conversion would not cause any nuisance or inconvenience, and would preserve the character and setting of the conservation area, causing no harm or loss to the heritage asset.”

The scheme is currently being considered by the council’s planning officers, who have set a deadline date of Wednesday, August 13 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council include these:

19 Leabrooks Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse – work to trees covered by preservation order.

5 Syerston Court, Mansfield – single-storey extension at side and rear.

Severn Trent Sewage Station, Welbeck Road, Mansfield – work to two trees (sycamore and elder) and ground clearance in conservation area.

134 Southwell Road West, Mansfield – two externally illuminated fascia signs, four non-illuminated panels, one non-illuminated clip frame, four non-illuminated, lockable poster cases, one non-illuminated, two-sided post signs and window manifestations.

20 Park Avenue, Mansfield – work to tree covered by preservation order.

55 West Gate, Mansfield – two externally illuminated fascia signs and one externally illuminated hanging sign to shop front.

17 Baggaley Crescent, Mansfield – single-storey side extension and installation of new roof over part of existing ground floor.

Grass verge to front of 19 Kings Lodge Drive, Mansfield – removal of tree covered by preservation order.

44 Poplar Grove, Forest Town – demolition of single-storey, attached rear porch and chimneys, erection of single-storey rear extension and porch, and installation of external wall insulation and cladding.

94 Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield – external wall insulation with render finish to rear, and imitation brick finish to front.

12 Nethercross Drive, Warsop – repositioning of side fence.

Horizons Academy, Ravensdale Road, Mansfield – advertisement consent for external signage to new school building.