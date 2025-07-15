Fairground family want 'more modern lifestyle' at Kirkby site for showpeople

A family of travelling showpeople, based in Kirkby, want to adopt a “more modern lifestyle” by swapping their static caravan for a bricks-and-mortar house.

Ashfield District Council has received an unusual planning application for the Spring Meadow Yard site, off Park Lane, which is the dedicated headquarters of a group of travelling showpeople who make a living at circuses, funfairs or shows.

It has been submitted by Mr and Mrs H. Barker, who operate small-to-medium-sized fairground rides and food outlets that are towed on the back of cars.

A planning statement by their agents, Stone Planning Services Ltd, of Derbyshire, explains why they want to build a two-storey, three-bedroom house to replace their static home.

It says: “The life of travelling showpeople has changed significantly over the years. The extent of travelling has been reduced for many unless they have large rides.

"Catchments are more local, and the applicants tend to work locally, returning each evening rather than taking their tourers to events and staying overnight. Children tend to attend local schools, so rarely travel.

"As a consequence, the applicants want a bricks-and-mortar house and the modern lifestyle that it offers.

"They belong to the Guild Of Travelling Showpeople and are happy for a condition to be imposed, restricting occupancy of the house to members of the organisation to ensure it does not go on the open market.”

Travelling showpeople should not be confused with Gypsies or Travellers and often have a permanent base, known as a yard, where they store equipment and live when not moving around for work.

The Spring Meadow yard, which spans 980 square metres, was given planning consent by Ashfield Council back in 2001.

It features static, fully-serviced caravans, tourers or touring vehicles and fairground equipment, which can range from large rides to food vans, children’s rides and stalls such as hook-a-duck and a shooting gallery.

Stone says there is a misconception that Spring Meadow is a designated countryside site. “But it bears no countryside characteristics,” its statement insists.

"It can no longer be described as open countryside. It is a site that accommodates showground equipment, static caravans, touring caravans and cars. This property would not be prominent in the landscape.”

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the proposal and hope to make a decision by Wednesday, August 27.