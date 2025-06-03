Eyesore area of Kirkby set to be transformed by 'stunning' £14 million project

An artist's impression of the planned £14 million development in the Pond Hole and Ellis Street area of Kirkby. (PHOTO BY: Ashfield District Council)

Apartments, business units and retirement homes are all planned in a “stunning” £14 million project to transform an eyesore area of Kirkby.

The North Kirkby Gateway scheme is earmarked for a derelict site in the Pond Hole area of town, as well as locations in nearby Ellis Street.

On Ellis Street, Ashfield District Council has bought land and a former factory shop, and plans to build 24 apartments, along with business units, to provide a striking frontage to the Kirkby Plaza events and entertainment space.

In Pond Hole, the proposal features 55 homes intended for retirement living and to be occupied by Ashfield residents.

Coun Warren Nuttall, who represents a ward in Kirkby, said: “This site has become an eyesore and is in desperate need of transformation to create a stunning gateway into Kirkby.

“We are excited to share these plans for North Kirkby Gateway, offering desirable town-centre living, community space and business opportunities.

"We are committed to developing these sites that appear to be long forgotten into somewhere Ashfield can be proud of.

“I am looking forward to seeing the work start on this project. It is one of the many ways we are making Ashfield a more desirable place to live and work.”

Only last week, the council also announced another gateway project to the west of Kirkby, with plans for 12 high-quality apartments on the site of the former Wyvern social club at Lane End, off Urban Road.

Both schemes are being funded by the £62.6 million the council has received from the government’s Towns Fund, which is part of the levelling-up agenda.

It is hoped that a planning application for the North Kirkby Gateway project will be submitted this autumn, with the old factory shop in Ellis Street set for demolition later in the year.

It is estimated that work will start on the site early next year, with a view to it being completed in the spring of 2027.

A contractor has yet to be appointed for the Ellis Street element of the project. But the redevelopment of the rundown Pond Hole area will be delivered by the Nottingham-based company, Langcroft Developments, in partnership with Ashfield Council.

Craig Cameron, of Langcroft Developments, said: “We’re excited to announce that we’ve now exchanged contracts on Pond Hole. It is a big step forward in bringing this exciting regeneration project to life.

“This marks a key moment for the Ashfield Towns Fund programme, and we’re proud to be playing our part by delivering much-needed, high-quality and affordable homes, designed with older residents in mind and promoting independent living in a safe, accessible setting.

“We’ve appointed CPMG Architects to lead the design and planning process, and we’re working closely with Ashfield Council to make sure the scheme ties in with the wider vision for the area -- from housing and skills to enterprise and community infrastructure.

“We’ve had great support from the council, the government and the local community so far. With grant funding in place, we’ve already started the remediation and enabling works to help move things forward quickly.”