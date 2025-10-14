Extensions and erections, constructions and conversions -- all the latest Ashfield plans

Extensions and erections, constructions and conversions, developments and demolitions, installations and illuminations – they all feature in the latest batch of planning applications in Ashfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans listed below have been received by Ashfield District Council in recent days. They are currently being considered by the council’s planning officers, who hope to make their decisions or recommendations within the next couple of months.

Interested residents can post their comments on any of the individual applications by visiting the planning section of the council’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 Walesby Drive, Kirkby – application for consent to display advertisement, ie: one externally illuminated fascia sign, window graphics, four poster cases and three car park signs.

Check out all the latest planning applications received by Ashfield District Council.

23 Sandfield Road, Kirkby – single-storey extension at side and rear.

31 The Connery, Hucknall – lawful development certificate for proposed change of use at existing residential property to children’s care home for maximum of two children and up to four adult carers.

The Dell, 150 Wood Lane, Hucknall – application for felling of two ash trees protected by preservation order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land west of Fisher Close, Sutton – application for approval of details reserved by conditions relating to planning permission already granted. The conditions cover management and maintenance of streets, drainage, adopted highway and electric-vehicle (EV) charging points.

Former police station, Watnall Road, Hucknall – application for non-material amendment to landscape proposals relating to planning permission already granted.

Coxmoor Lodge, Coxmoor Farm, The Promenade, Kirkby – application to vary conditions relating to planning permission already granted. The conditions cover approved plans, landscaping and removal of hedgerow, to be replaced like for like.

8 Church Street, Kirkby – application for approval of details reserved by condition relating to planning permission already granted. The condition covers proposed extraction equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land west of Fisher Close, Sutton – application for approval of details reserved by condition relating to planning permission already granted. The condition covers landscape and ecological management.

33 Sycamore Avenue, Kirkby – single-storey extension to side.

Garden land next to 12 Portland Road, Selston – outline application for permission, with all matters reserved, to construct self-build, five-bedroom, detached dwelling with detached garage.

Praxis, 35 Newark Road, Sutton – erection of outbuilding in rear garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

48 Kirkby Folly Road, Sutton – application for approval of details reserved by conditions relating to planning permission already granted. The conditions cover drainage, driveway, bats, bound surfaces, electric vehicle (EV) charger and bird/bee box.

Ashcroft, Chapel Street, Kirkby – work to trees within conservation area.

1A Hamilton Road, Sutton – work to trees protected by preservation order, and installation of root barrier.

72 Derby Road, Kirkby – proposal for two-storey side extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Croft, 13 Church Street, Kirkby – application for approval of details reserved by condition relating to planning permission already granted. The condition covers external materials.

40 Vere Avenue, Sutton – proposal to replace existing wooden lean-to at rear with single-storey aluminium structure.

116 Station Road, Selston – dwelling.

The Stables, 82A Lower Bagthorpe, Bagthorpe – self-build dwelling.

1 Tudsbury Terrace, Sutton – outbuilding.

4 Plumb Road, Hucknall – demolition of attached garage, and construction of two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/